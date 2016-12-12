Chicago man charged in beating, robbery of 94-year-old woman
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been ordered held without bail in the beating and robbery of a 94-year-old woman who served in World War II.
Chicago police said Sunday that 26-year-old Olajuwon Claiborne was charged with felony robbery, home invasion and aggravated battery for Wednesday's attack.
WLS-TV reports (http://abc7.ws/2hAnDN0 ) the woman was waiting outside her home on Chicago's Southwest Side for one of her daughters to take her to the dentist when she was attacked around 11:50 a.m. and her purse stolen.
The victim's daughter, Judy Dusk, says her mother suffered broken ribs and a concussion. She was released from the hospital Saturday.
Dusk says her mother is a Navy veteran.
It was unclear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
