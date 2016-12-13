Family dropping suit in connection with teen's suicide
MUNDELEIN (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old Illinois high school student who killed herself last year says it's dropping a lawsuit against the district after being satisfied that Illinois law is being followed.
The lawsuit accused Mundelein High School District 120 of not having an up-to-date suicide prevention policy at the time of Mikyla Wren's death in October 2015.
The development in the lawsuit was reported by WLS-TV and The (Waukegan) News Sun. The school board retroactively approved updated policies last month. The girl's family wasn't seeking monetary damages in the lawsuit.
Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a law in August 2015, called Ann Marie's Law, mandating that all Illinois public schools provide age-appropriate suicide and depression awareness. The law also requires prevention education programs for students in kindergarten through high school.
