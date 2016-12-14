EIU students say therapy dogs ease stress of finals week

CHARLESTON (AP) — Students at Eastern Illinois University are getting relief from the stress of finals week with the help of several therapy dogs.

The Effingham Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2gxxYIF ) a group called All Things Pawsitive is bringing dogs to the campus in Charleston this week.

Students say spending time with the dogs — even for a few minutes — helps take away the edge of finals stress.

Rachel Stanevich is a freshman from Beecher. She says being with the animals "helps take your mind off of things for a while."

This is the third year the group has brought dogs to campus, free of charge.