EIU students say therapy dogs ease stress of finals week
CHARLESTON (AP) — Students at Eastern Illinois University are getting relief from the stress of finals week with the help of several therapy dogs.
The Effingham Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2gxxYIF ) a group called All Things Pawsitive is bringing dogs to the campus in Charleston this week.
Students say spending time with the dogs — even for a few minutes — helps take away the edge of finals stress.
Rachel Stanevich is a freshman from Beecher. She says being with the animals "helps take your mind off of things for a while."
This is the third year the group has brought dogs to campus, free of charge.
