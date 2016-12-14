Man wanted in January slaying captured in Georgia

JOLIET (AP) — A suspect in the January shooting death of a suburban Chicago man has been captured in Georgia.

In a news release, the Will County Sheriff's Office says that 20-year-old Tariq J. Pinnick of Lockport was arrested last week at a residence in Norcross, Ga. The release says Pinnick is being held in Georgia on unrelated obstruction of justice charges and will be extradited to Will County on a charge of first-degree murder.

The release says that on January 13, 22-year-old Dylan Somma was found inside a Lockport Township home with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A warrant was issued for Pinnick the next day after detectives concluded that Pinnick allegedly shot Somma during a dispute over illegal drugs.