Man wanted in January slaying captured in Georgia
JOLIET (AP) — A suspect in the January shooting death of a suburban Chicago man has been captured in Georgia.
In a news release, the Will County Sheriff's Office says that 20-year-old Tariq J. Pinnick of Lockport was arrested last week at a residence in Norcross, Ga. The release says Pinnick is being held in Georgia on unrelated obstruction of justice charges and will be extradited to Will County on a charge of first-degree murder.
The release says that on January 13, 22-year-old Dylan Somma was found inside a Lockport Township home with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A warrant was issued for Pinnick the next day after detectives concluded that Pinnick allegedly shot Somma during a dispute over illegal drugs.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.