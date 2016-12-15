3 dead, 2 injured in south suburban crash

POSEN (AP) — The police chief in the southern Chicago suburb of Posen says three people were killed and two injured in a vehicle crash.

Posen Police Chief Doug Hoglund says officers responded to the crash about 3 a.m. on Thursday. He says the vehicle was likely traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck several parked vehicles on a residential street. The chief says four passengers were ejected from that vehicle.

Hoglund says the vehicle's driver wasn't ejected and that the driver and another passenger were being treated at a hospital. He says their conditions weren't immediately known. The victims' identities weren't immediately known.

The police chief says the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was investigating the crash.

Posen is about 20 miles south of downtown Chicago.