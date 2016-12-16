Gas leak causes explosion, fire; 2 hurt

HOMER GLEN (AP) — Authorities say a home explosion and large fire caused by a natural gas leak injured two people in suburban Chicago and prompted the evacuation of area residents.

Will County Emergency Services says the fire burned Thursday afternoon about two blocks from the site of the leak in Homer Glen. Authorities say a man and his daughter were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries including burns.

Workers with natural gas utility Nicor worked Thursday night to cap the leak. The cause of the leak was under investigation.

Authorities say Nicor was called the area about 2 p.m. and officials had already begun evacuations when the home exploded shortly after 4 p.m. The home was destroyed. Authorities say nearly all evacuated residents were allowed back in their homes Thursday night.