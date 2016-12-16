NIU OKs settlement in lawsuit by ex-police chief
DEKALB (AP) — Northern Illinois University has agreed to settle a lawsuit from the campus' fired police chief Donald Grady for more than $1 million.
Grady was police chief for more than a decade, including during a deadly campus shooting on Feb. 14, 2008. He was fired in 2013 for his department's alleged misconduct in a rape case. The 63-year-old, who is black, sued in 2014 claiming racial discrimination and violation of due process rights.
The university's board of trustees approved the $1.025 million settlement. Grady will receive $450,000 of that amount and his attorney will receive $575,000. The payments are to be complete by Jan. 10. The case was nearing a Jan. 9 trial. The settlement says Grady can say he retired "in good standing."
State records show his annual pension is about $90,300.
