Carbondale OKs $50,000 for summer concert

CARBONDALE (AP) — The city of Carbondale is committing $50,000 for a two-day outdoor music festival that will be held the weekend before this summer's total solar eclipse.

The Southern Illinoisan reports (http://bit.ly/2hVZp3w ) the Carbondale City Council voted unanimously to enter into a sponsorship agreement with the concert promoter.

The event is planned for Aug. 19 and 20. The eclipse will occur on Aug. 21.

City leaders estimate 50,000 visitors could be in the area to view the eclipse, which is the first total solar eclipse over the mainland U.S. since 1979. Southern Illinois will be the site of its longest duration.

Concert promoter Josh Brown of Union Hill Records in Carbondale couldn't yet say which artists will perform.