Police: More abuse cases linked to gymnastics instructor
SYCAMORE (AP) — Authorities say they've identified more children allegedly abused by a gymnastics instructor in northern Illinois.
Joseph R. Hannon of Sycamore taught at Energym. The 21-year-old has been in custody since Dec. 7 when he was arrested on charges that he abused a 9-year-old girl during an open gym session. More charges were added.
The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2he1FU3) Sycamore Police Chief Glenn Theriault told City Council members this week that three more children who were alleged victims were identified.
Prosecutors allege there could be as many as 30 victims.
It was immediately unclear if Hannon has an attorney
Energym's owner sent a letter to parents saying a background check wasn't conducted on Hannon, who'd been previously arrested and was on a felony probation case in a 2013 drug case.
