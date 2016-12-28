Chatham board reprimands town president over middle finger
CHATHAM (AP) — Trustees in a village near Springfield have reprimanded the town's president for extending his middle finger at a public meeting.
A resolution approved 5-0 says Chatham President Tom Gray's conduct was "unprofessional" and will only "further divide the community." Chatham has had problems with water quality.
Gray didn't attend the meeting Tuesday. The State-Journal Register (http://bit.ly/2hMSu9p ) says he's apologized for giving the finger to a man who was livestreaming a meeting earlier this month.
Trustees Nina Lindhorst and Mark Clayton want Gray to resign. Gray says he won't quit. His term ends in April.
Trustee Matthew Mau says the board needs "to get over this" and work on issues important to Chatham.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.