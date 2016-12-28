Student groups want SIU a sanctuary for immigrants

CARBONDALE (AP) — Student groups at Southern Illinois University are asking school leaders to declare their campuses a sanctuary for students who are in the U.S. without legal permission.

Randy Dunn, president of the SIU system, says staff members are studying the issue. SIU has campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville and a medical school in Springfield.

Brad Colwell, interim chancellor in Carbondale, says a sanctuary designation is "complex and brings with it a number of legal questions." He says a possible consequence is the loss of federal financial aid.

The Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2iDLhfR ) says student government groups fear President-elect Donald Trump will deport students, based on his campaign statements. They're calling for an "unequivocal public declaration" of support for students from SIU administrators.