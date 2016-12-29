Authorities gear up for holiday weekend safety checks
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Law enforcement agencies across Illinois are teaming up to provide safety checks during the New Year's holiday weekend.
The state Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and 200 other agencies say that includes seat belt enforcement zones and other patrols focused on late night hours.
Authorities are also offering driver safety tips to keep those out partying into 2017 safe. That includes designating a sober driver, reporting drunken drivers and avoiding texting while driving.
State officials say that 49 people died in crashes on Illinois roads during the New Year's holiday period from 2011 to 2015. Over 40 percent involved a driver who had been drinking.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.