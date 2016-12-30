WWII vet who left school to serve gets diploma

LOCKPORT (AP) — A veteran who had to leave his Illinois high school to serve in World War II has received his diploma.

The Daily Southtown reports (http://trib.in/2iIs8ph) that Ronald Pesavento and many classmates were drafted and ordered to serve in the Army in 1943. At the time he was attending high school in the Chicago suburb of Lockport.

After the war ended, Pesavento got married and went to work as an operating engineer.

Last week, the Lockport Township High School Board of Education presented him with his high school diploma. The veteran says it was "a long time coming." He says "I'm so glad to finally have it."