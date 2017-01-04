2 teens dead, woman wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two teenage boys have died and a 65-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on the city's west side.

Police say the 16- and 17-year-olds were shot by someone in a SUV while on a sidewalk Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood and the woman was inside her home behind them. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a leg wound.

Authorities identify the younger teen as Malik McNeese.

Lillie Turner tells the Chicago Tribune she was lacing up her shoes, ready to open the door to get the mail, when she fell to the ground in pain. She says she's "grateful to be alive" after being shot and hopes police "find the people who did this and take them off the streets."