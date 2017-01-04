Knox County to launch electronic safety alerts

GALESBURG (AP) — Knox County in western Illinois is launching a text message and email notification system to inform residents about emergencies.

The (Galesburg) Register-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2iw9i7R) citizens will be able to sign up for the messages about dangerous weather, hazardous materials spills and other situations affecting public safety.

Knox County Board member Bob Bondi says the electronic alert system should be ready to go within the next two months.

Galesburg Police Chief David Christensen says citizens are already creating safety profiles to provide dispatchers and emergency responders with key information through an enhanced 911 system.