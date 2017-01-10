Quincy University receives $1 million anonymous gift

QUINCY (AP) — Financially challenged Quincy University in western Illinois has received $1 million from an anonymous donor.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports (http://bit.ly/2iVLTuG ) the gift will go toward operations of the Catholic university of about 1,100 undergrads and graduate students.

The university's interim chief operating officer, Phil Conover, calls the donation is a significant step forward. The school is undertaking a five-year recovery plan following the revelation in October of a $5 million budget deficit and a faculty no-confidence vote in university President Robert Gervasi.

A financial consultant hired in October is coordinating the recovery. The plan includes a $7 million fundraising campaign, and, in December, the university announced a cutback of 14 non-faculty positions.