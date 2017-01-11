Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of three
LAKE IN THE HILLS (AP) — Authorities say three bodies found Tuesday in a suburban Chicago townhouse are those of a woman and her two children.
McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski also said Wednesday that preliminary findings suggest the three deaths resulted from a murder-suicide.
Majewski identified the victims as 27-year-old Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, her 11-year-old son Ezequiel Garcia and her 8-year-old daughter, Ariana Garcia.
Their bodies were found Tuesday in a townhouse in Lake in the Hills, a suburb northwest of Chicago by officers called to investigate a report of an unresponsive person.
Autopsies were scheduled to be performed Wednesday on all three victims. Majewski says a final determination on the deaths will be made once police and her office complete their investigations.
