Transient charged in death of woman, attack on boy

OTTAWA (AP) — Prosecutors say a transient has been charged with stabbing to death a rural Illinois woman and assaulting an 11-year-old boy.

Murder, predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated battery charges were filed against 38-year-old Carl E. Lenard.

During a hearing Thursday, State's Attorney Karen Donnelly said Lenard fatally stabbed 41-year-old Damaris Lopez Pacheco Alvarado on Tuesday at her home west of Streator. Donnelly also alleged Lenard beat the boy and assaulted him before the victim was able to escape and inform a neighbor.

Donnelly said Lenard attempted to flee in Pacheco's vehicle, which he crashed while being chased by police.

LaSalle County Sheriff Tom Templeton says Lenard was a carnival worker who arrived in Streator last year and stayed.

It wasn't immediately known if Lenard has legal representation.