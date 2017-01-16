Off-duty police sergeant fires shots at vehicle

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Chicago police sergeant fired shots at a vehicle after a person inside showed a gun during a verbal confrontation on the city's northwest side.

Police say the sergeant was walking with acquaintances Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood when a group of people in a vehicle instigated a verbal confrontation. Witnesses say someone in the car showed a gun and police say the sergeant fired at the vehicle as it sped away.

Police say a person in the vehicle may have been wounded, since a male soon afterward went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police are working to confirm whether the wounded person was shot by the sergeant. The sergeant will be on administrative duties during the shooting investigation.