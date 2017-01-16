Off-duty police sergeant fires shots at vehicle
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Chicago police sergeant fired shots at a vehicle after a person inside showed a gun during a verbal confrontation on the city's northwest side.
Police say the sergeant was walking with acquaintances Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood when a group of people in a vehicle instigated a verbal confrontation. Witnesses say someone in the car showed a gun and police say the sergeant fired at the vehicle as it sped away.
Police say a person in the vehicle may have been wounded, since a male soon afterward went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Police are working to confirm whether the wounded person was shot by the sergeant. The sergeant will be on administrative duties during the shooting investigation.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.