Bank robber who shot at teller, customer gets 29 years

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has sentenced a 28-year-old suburban Chicago man to 29 years in prison for firing at and narrowly missing a teller and customer during a 2014 bank robbery.

A statement Tuesday from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago says Carl P. Wilson pocketed $20,000 from the robbery at Orland Park's First Midwest Bank. He was arrested nine days later during a traffic stop in his hometown of Joliet.

Prosecutors say Wilson entered the bank wearing a cloth across his face. He jumped the counter, cursing as he yelled at a teller to hand him the money.

Wilson pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery, discharging a firearm during a robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tuesday's statement says a Chicago federal judge sentenced Wilson last week.