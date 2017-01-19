4 cops suspended for dashcam failures at shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Four Chicago police officers who were at the scene of the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald have been suspended for failing to ensure the dashboard cameras in their squad cars were operating properly.

Chicago's Office of Inspector General recommended the firing of 11 police officers in connection with the shooting. And it proposed suspensions for four officers at the scene.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2jzrWN5 ) a police spokesman confirmed Superintendent Eddie Johnson has handed down one-week suspensions to the four officers.

A video from one dash camera showed Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as he walked away from police with a knife. Van Dyke faces first-degree murder charges.

Last week, the U.S. Justice Department issued a report portraying the department as flawed from top to bottom.