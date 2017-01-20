Chicago police: Off-duty officer fatally shot robber

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say preliminary reports show an off-duty suburban police officer shot and killed a man who was trying to rob him.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the shooting happened at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the city's South Side. Police say it appears the off-duty Robbins police officer was the victim of a possible armed robbery when he fatally shot the alleged robber.

Chicago police say they are investigating the possible armed robbery and the Robbins department will handle the investigation of their officer.

The officer wasn't immediately identified. The Robbins Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.