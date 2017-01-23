Chicago domestic violence shelter welcomes immigrants

CHICAGO (AP) — A domestic violence shelter specializing in issues facing Asian immigrants is celebrating the opening of its new facility.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel plans to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Apna Ghar shelter Monday afternoon. The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2k8KJfy) the shelter opened in a small apartment in 1989. Its new $1.25 million facility has 12 bedrooms.

Apna Ghar means "our home" in Hindi and Urdu. The shelter's staff speak 50 languages. The kitchen has separate cooking areas for meat eaters and vegetarians. Its rooms are filled with Asian-inspired artwork and furniture.

Executive director Neha Gill says half those served are of Asian descent and about one-fifth are white. The shelter also serves victims from Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean and Latin America.