Man killed by police officer during altercation
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield police officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man during an early morning altercation.
Daniel D. Rogers of Springfield was shot in the chest Monday and died later at Memorial Medical Center. The Sangamon County coroner's office said Rogers suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Springfield Deputy Police Chief Dennis Arnold said the officer, who wasn't identified, suffered facial injuries during the altercation and treated at a nearby hospital.
Illinois State Police say the incident occurred after Springfield police received calls of a man acting erratically. When police arrived, Rogers allegedly threw objects at the squad car. Rogers allegedly attacked the officer who attempted take him into custody.
Linda C. Asher of Athens said Rogers, her nephew, was schizophrenic and bipolar - a condition. She said police should have been aware of that because of past encounters with him.
Comments
