Dozens of guns seized from suburban Chicago home

WOODSTOCK (AP) — The arrest of a suburban Chicago man for suspected drunk driving led to the seizure of dozens of weapons from his home.

Authorities say Donald Franz of Crystal Lake is accused of drunken driving with a loaded weapon in his car and having an illegal stash of guns at his home without proper permits.

Crystal Lake police responding to a report of a possible intoxicated motorist found Franz alone in a car. He became combative during an investigation and was taken into custody.

Investigators got a search warrant for Franz's home. There they found 36 high-powered rifles, assault rifles and shotguns, 20 assorted handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Franz was being held Tuesday at the McHenry County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.