Family mourns student pulled from Chicago school pool

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say a 14-year-old Chicago boy who died after being pulled from a high school swimming pool loved school and had hopes of one day becoming a train conductor.

Delta Juarez, who identified herself as Rosario Gomez's aunt, tells the Chicago Tribune that the boy was "a really well-loved child."

The Chicago Fire Department said the boy was pulled from the pool at Kennedy High School on Wednesday before firefighters arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the circumstances of the boy's death.

His family says Rosario, who was autistic, was a special-needs student at the school.

The Chicago Public Schools says crisis interveners headed for the school to counsel students. The Chicago Sun-Times reports an autopsy is planned Thursday.