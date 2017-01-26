Man convicted of killing wife with baseball bat
ROCKFORD (AP) — Jurors have convicted a northern Illinois man of killing his wife with a baseball bat in 2012 and dumping her body in the Rock River.
Todd Smith was found guilty of murder Wednesday in a Rockford courtroom. He is to be sentenced March 22, when he faces a term of life in prison. Katrina Smith's mother, Vikki Nalevac tells the Rockford Register Star (http://bit.ly/2k5dSee ) that her relatives "finally have justice. We can breathe now."
Prosecutors said Katrina Smith wanted out of her marriage to Todd Smith, but he wouldn't let her go and even tracked her with a device under her car.
Smith's public defender said the case was filled with sloppy police work and described Todd Smith as a loving husband trying to preserve his relationship with his wife.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.