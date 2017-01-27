Judge: No cameras in court for beating case
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge in Chicago won't allow cameras in court for a preliminary hearing in an attack caught on cellphone video showing four people taunting and beating a mentally disabled man.
The four suspects are to appear in Cook County court on Friday. The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2kssJx1 ) reports that Judge Peggy Chiampas ruled Thursday that showing the four defendants in jail clothing with sheriff's deputies nearby could taint the pool of potential jurors. Both defense attorneys and prosecutors also objected to cameras in the court.
One of the suspects captured the beating earlier this month on cellphone video and it has since been viewed millions of times on social media. The graphic footage shows the four black suspects taunting the white victim with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.