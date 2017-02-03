Police: Monee man found dead after killing wife
MONEE (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago man fatally shot his wife and wounded another family member before apparently killing himself.
Police in Monee say Damien Lee shot his wife Tiffany Lee and the other family member on Wednesday night and drove away before officers arrived. Police say Tiffany Lee was pronounced dead at a hospital and the other victim was in serious condition.
Following a report that Damien Lee's vehicle was spotted, officers from the Will County sheriff's office and University Park police found him dead. Cause and manner of his death are under investigation, but police say they don't think anyone else was involved in the deaths.
Police are investigating what prompted the shooting.
