Rauner hires Munger as a deputy governor

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Friday he has hired former state Comptroller Leslie Munger to serve as a deputy governor, saying she will focus on long-term budgeting and work with human services organizations hit hard by the state budget impasse.

Munger, who earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois, will serve in addition to current Deputy Governor Trey Childress and will earn $135,000 annually, the same amount the Lincolnshire Republican made as comptroller.

Rauner appointed Munger to serve as comptroller in 2015, after Judy Baar Topinka died. She lost a November re-election bid to Democrat Susana Mendoza.

"Leslie's vast business, human services and government experiences make her uniquely qualified to serve in this important role," the Republican governor said in a statement first released to The Associated Press. "We are thrilled that she has agreed to return to public service and bring people together to find long-term solutions for our state and its residents."

Rauner's office says the money for Munger's salary was freed up when former Hawaii Gov. Linda Lingle left her $198,000-per-year position on Rauner's executive staff. They say the governor's overall payroll — including staff paid through state agencies — is still millions less than it was under his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn.

Munger is a former executive with Unilever HPC/Helene Curtis. She served for 20 years as a volunteer and a board member of a nonprofit organization that helps developmentally disabled adults.

Several of her former staff members, including her ex-chief of staff Brad Hahn and deputy chief of staff Phillip Rodriguez, also found jobs in the Rauner administration after her election loss.