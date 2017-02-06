Man dies after being hurt at Chicago construction site
|
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after he was struck in the head by a falling object at a construction site on Chicago's North Side.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lfpMAf ) 59-year-old Roman Iatsyn of Chicago was working Saturday when he was injured in the accident.
The Cook County medical examiner's office says Iatsyn was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy listed cause of death as blunt force trauma.
The death is under investigation
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.