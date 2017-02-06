Man dies after being hurt at Chicago construction site

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after he was struck in the head by a falling object at a construction site on Chicago's North Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lfpMAf ) 59-year-old Roman Iatsyn of Chicago was working Saturday when he was injured in the accident.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says Iatsyn was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy listed cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The death is under investigation