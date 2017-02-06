Man found dead in hospital bathroom had broken neck

PEORIA (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in a Peoria hospital bathroom but the coroner says it appears he died as a result of a broken neck.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells the (Peoria) Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2kCJdoV ) that 54-year-old Philip Burgess's was discovered in a UnityPoint Health-Methodist bathroom early Friday by a hospital employee. He says an autopsy revealed a neck fracture.

The Peoria resident had been treated at the hospital on Thursday following a seizure. He was discharged and went into the bathroom, where his body was discovered early Friday.

Harwood says that it is unclear if Burgess had another seizure and fell. He says it will take a few weeks to determine a final cause of death.