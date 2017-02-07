Peoria housing facility for needy vets plans new wing

PEORIA (AP) — A central Illinois group is making progress on expanding housing for needy veterans.

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois operates the Downing Home for Veterans in Peoria. It has received approval from the city's planning commission to expand onto two additional vacant lots.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2jVCE1y ) the new wing will mean housing for five new residents. The building now houses 10 veterans. Goodwill provides job training and other assistance.

Goodwill President Don Johnson says the organization hopes to break ground this spring on the addition, pending Peoria City Council approval. Construction should be complete by late summer.

The housing facility is named for the late Gen. Wayne A. Downing, a Peoria native, Army four-star general and onetime special operations commander.