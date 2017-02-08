Chicago archdiocese settles another sex abuse lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay $2.3 million to a victim of sex abuse allegedly committed by defrocked priest Daniel McCormack.

The settlement was reached with a man who claimed in a lawsuit he was 12 when he was sexually abused by McCormack. At the time, the priest was assigned to St. Agatha's Parish on Chicago's West Side.

The victim alleges he was abused before McCormack was arrested on Aug. 30, 2005 on suspicion of sexually abusing a different child and again afterward.

The man's attorney, Lyndsay Markley, says the lawsuit was filed in 2014 and was settled on Jan. 5 to avoid the trauma of a trial.

Archdiocese spokeswoman Colleen Tunney-Ryan declined to comment on the details of the settlement.

McCormack pleaded guilty to multiple child sex abuse charges in 2007. He remains in custody.