Library closed due to Illinois budget woes to reopen
EAST ST. LOUIS (AP) — Illinois Community College Board money will reopen an East St. Louis library that was closed due to the state's lack of a budget.
The Belleville News Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2jZlWOB ) that the East St. Louis Higher Education Campus' library shelves were closed for the last six months. However, the library has reopened as a learning resource center thanks to community college board funding. The facility will be available for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville students and the public.
Johanna Wharton oversees the library for SIU-Edwardsville's East St. Louis Center Workforce Development and Strategic Partnerships. She called its closure "a tremendous loss for the community."
Wharton says she hopes the center becomes a hub for education and career exploration.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.