Amtrak officer wounds man near Chicago's Union Station

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak police officer has shot and wounded a 25-year-old man near Union Station in Chicago.

The shooting happened Wednesday night as the officer was on routine patrol. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email Thursday morning that the man was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a wound to his left shoulder.

The officer wasn't injured.

Details about what led to the shooting and the names of those involved weren't immediately released. Guglielmi says the wounded man was found with cash and narcotics.

Amtrak released a statement confirming that the officer was involved in the shooting and noting that Chicago police are investigating.