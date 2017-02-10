SIU trustees OK 3.9% Carbondale tuition hike

CARBONDALE (AP) — The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees have approved a 3.9 percent increase undergraduate tuition for the Carbondale campus and eliminated out-of-state fees.

WSIL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kNOVST ) the action Thursday increases annual tuition by $351 per year to $9,450.

University President Randy Dunn says the tuition increase is the best solution to keep up with the operating costs and the lack of state funding. He says it will help avoid cost-cutting while trying to grow the university.

SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith has said the tuition increase is projected to raise $2.9 million in new revenue.

The trustees also approved higher room-and-board rates. The campus hopes to start building new dormitories within a few years.