Head-on crash kills drivers of ATV, dirt bike
KIRKLAND (AP) — DeKalb County authorities say two Illinois men died in a head-on crash on a rural road between an all-terrain vehicle and a dirt bike.
The crash Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. killed 21-year-old Dakota M. Sikula of Hampshire, Ill., and 21-year-old Douglas W. Wallace Jr. of Kirkland.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports Sikula was driving the four-wheeler ATV east with its lights on. Wallace was driving a dirt bike west without lights.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The DeKalb County sheriff's and coroner's offices are investigating.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.