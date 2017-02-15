Poshard named head of Morthland College

WEST FRANKFORT (AP) — Former congressman and Southern Illinois University president Glenn Poshard has been named president of Morthland College, a private Christian liberal arts college.

The college in West Frankfort announced Tuesday that its board of trustees voted unanimously to name Poshard to the post.

Poshard said the board chose him, and he also thought he would be a good fit, because of his experience at SIU. He says the primary goals of Morthland College are implementing a comprehensive building plan and seeking accreditation for the college by the Higher Learning Commission.

Poshard says Morthland College enrolls about 450 students in on-campus and online courses. It opened in 2011.

In September, Poshard was named to the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees. He says he will remain on the board.