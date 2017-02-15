Rauner urges OK of budget deal now in Senate

Audio: PODCAST: Gov. Rauner's 2017 budget address » more Governor Bruce Rauner delivers his budget address in Springfield on 2-15-17.

SPRINGFIELD — Amid a more than two-year-long budget stalemate that has left the state with a backlog of nearly $12 billion in unpaid bills, Gov. Bruce Rauner Wednesday called for passage of a budget deal now in the state Senate.

But he also criticized elements of the so-called "grand bargain," including its two-year freeze on property taxes. Instead, Rauner said he wants a permanent freeze on property taxes.

He also proposed what he called a 10 percent increase in MAP grant funding for Illinois college and university students — although there currently is no MAP funding.

"When it comes to higher education, we understand the hardship being felt by students who rely on state assistance to go to college," Rauner said.

It was the only reference to higher education in his prepared remarks.

Rauner also proposed fully funding transportation grants to local school districts for the first time since 2010.

He also said the fiscal year 2018 budget, the one for the year beginning July 1, must be balanced.

"That means a hard cap on spending that forces state government to live within its means, balance the budget and pay off the state’s debt. Spending reductions in the budget need to be real — not smoke and mirrors. Long-term pension reform needs to maximize savings in all pension systems," he said. "As for revenue, we’ve always said that we’d consider revenue if it comes with changes that create jobs and grow the economy.

"The current Senate proposal calls for a permanent increase in the income tax rate but offers only a temporary property tax freeze in exchange. That’s just not fair to hard-working taxpayers across the state.

"We need a permanent property tax freeze in Illinois, just like the one the House passed last month. Over time, as our economy grows and revenues expand, any increase in the income tax could be stepped down — dedicating future surpluses to taxpayers, not more government spending."

Rauner also said he opposes a tax on retirement income, although that has never been a public part of the "grand bargain" plan.

Even before Rauner's budget address before a joint session of Illinois House and Senate, there was controversy. House Democrats displayed signs at their desks reading, "Rauner Budget = Alternative Facts," and protesters upset about social service cuts lined up outside his Capitol office.



