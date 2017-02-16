Freeport man charged with parents' stabbing deaths

FREEPORT (AP) — A Freeport man faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents.

The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2llRmP3 ) that 33-year-old Mitchell Davis is charged in the deaths of 66-year-old Patrick Davis and 59-year-old Carlotta Davis. Police found them dead of apparent stab wounds about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Davis is in custody at the Stephenson County Jail with bond of $750,000. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Stephenson County court records show Mitchell Davis has a history of mental illness and violence toward his parents. Records show a judge in October lifted a protective order Davis' parents previously requested against him.

The Stephenson County coroner says preliminary autopsy results are expected Thursday.

It's the first double homicide in Freeport since April 2008.