Ex-Illinois prosecutor's murder retrial set for next week

QUINCY (AP) — A retrial is set to begin next week for a former Illinois prosecutor charged with first-degree murder for the 2006 death of his first wife.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports (http://bit.ly/2m1u7rd ) Curtis Lovelace's second murder trial is scheduled to start Feb. 27 in Sangamon County.

The former Adams County assistant state's attorney was arrested in 2014 and accused of suffocating 38-year-old Cory Lovelace in their Quincy home.

Lovelace says he discovered her dead in bed after he dropped their children off at school.

His first murder trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Lovelace was released from jail last year after a judge lowered his bond from $5 million to $3.5 million and friends posted the $350,000 needed for his release. He's currently on home confinement.