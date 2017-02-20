Ex-Illinois prosecutor's murder retrial set for next week
QUINCY (AP) — A retrial is set to begin next week for a former Illinois prosecutor charged with first-degree murder for the 2006 death of his first wife.
The Quincy Herald-Whig reports (http://bit.ly/2m1u7rd ) Curtis Lovelace's second murder trial is scheduled to start Feb. 27 in Sangamon County.
The former Adams County assistant state's attorney was arrested in 2014 and accused of suffocating 38-year-old Cory Lovelace in their Quincy home.
Lovelace says he discovered her dead in bed after he dropped their children off at school.
His first murder trial ended with a deadlocked jury.
Lovelace was released from jail last year after a judge lowered his bond from $5 million to $3.5 million and friends posted the $350,000 needed for his release. He's currently on home confinement.
