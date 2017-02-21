ISU seeks public input on its future

NORMAL (AP) — Illinois State University is asking the public to weigh in on the institution's future.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/2m4ta17 ) the school is asking for community input on the challenges ISU is facing and what the university should look like in 15 to 20 years. People are invited to complete a survey online by Feb. 24.

The university is updating its strategic plan. It's the fourth update since the plan was first approved in 2000.

Since then, ISU's six-year graduation rate has increased from 55.1 percent to 73.4 percent. ISU also has seen increased diversity among its student body.

Both were goals set in the 2000 plan.

The task force working on the strategic plan expects to have a first draft by fall and a final plan next year.