Officer won't face charges in fatal shooting during fight

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield police officer won't face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man during an altercation.

Daniel D. Rogers of Springfield was shot several times on Jan. 23 and later died at Memorial Medical Center.

Springfield Deputy Police Chief Dennis Arnold said Officer John Shea suffered facial injuries during the altercation.

Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser announced Thursday a review of an Illinois State Police investigation resulted in a decision not to prosecute Shea.

State police say the incident occurred after Springfield police received calls of a man acting erratically. When police arrived, Rogers threw objects at the squad car and later attacked Shea, who attempted to arrest Rogers.

Milhiser said he met with Rogers' family and showed them a video of the incident.