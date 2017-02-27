Authorities say Herrin deaths were murder-suicide

HERRIN (AP) — Authorities say they believe the shootings deaths of two people in the southern Illinois community of Herrin was a murder-suicide.

WSIL-TV (http://bit.ly/2lK1pv4 ) reports that police say their initial investigation indicates that Gregory Kinser of Herrin shot Toni Ladd of Herrin before turning the gun on himself shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke pronounced Kinser dead at the scene. Ladd was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

The investigation is being conducted by the Herrin Police Department, the Illinois State Police and the coroner's office.