Chicago's lack of snow in 2017 sets 146-year record
CHICAGO (AP) — For the first time in 146 years of National Weather Service record-keeping, Chicago hasn't logged any snow on the ground in January or February.
Traces have fallen, but not enough to record. The weather service takes measurements at 6 a.m. at O'Hare International Airport, which means small amounts that may have fallen later in the day and melted weren't recorded. The Chicago Tribune reports that's what happened when trace amounts fell on Jan. 30 and Feb. 25.
Jim Angel is state climatologist at the University of Illinois' Illinois State Water Survey. He says January and February are usually the snowiest months of the year.
He says warm air and ground temperatures contribute to the lack of snow accumulation, which affects animals, trees and insects.
