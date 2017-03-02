Man given 8-year sentence for taking bathroom videos
CHICAGO (AP) — A man arrested with video recordings of children using the bathroom at Chicago's Wrigley Field has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lu6rdg ) 37-year-old Nichols Gregor of Villa Park was sentenced Wednesday by Cook County Judge Michael McHale after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the June 2016 incident.
The father of a 12-year-old boy was washing his hands when he noticed Gregor holding a black object in his right hand pointed at his son's groin as the boy used a urinal.
When confronted by the father, Gregor tried to walk away. However, the father and another man detained Gregor until police arrived.
Prosecutors say police found a cellphone, digital recorder and two cameras on Gregor. They held recordings of males using the urinal and stalls, including several who appeared under the age of 18.
