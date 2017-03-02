Rauner touring tornado damage for 2nd day
CROSSVILLE (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to survey storm damage in White County, which was among the areas hit hard by Midwest storms that spawned tornadoes.
Rauner's visit to southern Illinois on Thursday follows a tour on Wednesday of storm damage in central Illinois including Ottawa, where an uprooted tree killed a 76-year-old man and his son-in-law.
In White County, an apparent tornado of undetermined strength near the town of Crossville killed a 71-year-old man and injured his wife. The White County coroner's office says Thomas McCord had sought shelter in an outbuilding near his home before being killed by the storm.
In all, tornadoes were blamed in four deaths, including one in Missouri, amid a large swath of destruction through the central U.S. before storms rumbled eastward.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.