Budget stalemate spurs 22 degree cuts at Governors State

UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) — Governors State University has announced it will eliminate 22 academic programs and hike tuition to cope with a lack of funding due to Illinois' budget stalemate.

University president Elaine Maimon says additional cuts are likely if the budget impasse doesn't end soon.

Officials say current students will be able to finish programs slated for elimination.

Illinois' public colleges and universities have had no funding from the state this year and only partial funding during the prior 18 months. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-controlled legislature have been unable to agree on a state spending plan since July 2015.

Governors State trustees on Friday approved a tuition hike that will have incoming full-time undergraduates paying about $9,400 per year, up from $8,160.

About 5,600 students were enrolled last fall at the university located southwest of Chicago in University Park.