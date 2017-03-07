Rockford airport sees jump in cargo, passengers

ROCKFORD (AP) — A northern Illinois airport says it saw jumps in cargo handling and passengers last year.

The Chicago Rockford International Airport says it recorded a nearly 16 percent increase from 2015 in the amount of cargo to about 923 million pounds. The Rockford Register Star reports (http://bit.ly/2mxMNBL) that comes after Ohio-based ABX Air started operations at the airport last September.

Airport officials say ABX now has four flights a day, while UPS added two daily flights late last year.

The airport's passenger traffic increased 4 percent to about 225,000 passengers, in part because Allegiant added capacity on its routes to Punta Gorda and Clearwater in Florida and Mesa in Arizona.